Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.76

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 1330040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $6,905,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

