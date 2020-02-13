Maxim Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,788. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after acquiring an additional 194,791 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,034,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

