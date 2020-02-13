Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Issues Earnings Results

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

