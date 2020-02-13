Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.78

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and traded as high as $28.21. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison County Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Madison County Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $73.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.