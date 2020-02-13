Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.43 ($2.98).

Shares of Londonmetric Property stock opened at GBX 235.33 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Londonmetric Property has a one year low of GBX 184.20 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.43.

In other Londonmetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of Londonmetric Property stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total value of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

