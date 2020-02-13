Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.43 ($2.98).
Shares of Londonmetric Property stock opened at GBX 235.33 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Londonmetric Property has a one year low of GBX 184.20 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.43.
Londonmetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.