Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 767,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,348. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.64. Loews has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Loews will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,315.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,899 shares of company stock worth $1,808,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Loews by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 267.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.