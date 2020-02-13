Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.33

News articles about Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Loblaw Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on L. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.86.

L traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$70.61. The company had a trading volume of 397,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.70. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$63.01 and a 12-month high of C$76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 4.6299998 EPS for the current year.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

