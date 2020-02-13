Livehire (ASX:LVH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Livehire Limited (ASX:LVH)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), approximately 20,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.22. The company has a market cap of $58.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

Get Livehire alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Rennie 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th.

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to small and large enterprises in Australia. The company operates LiveHire, a cloud-based HR productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions. Its platform enables customers to leverage their brand, employee networks, and digital assets to invite and curate talent from online and offline into a private talent community.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Livehire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livehire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.