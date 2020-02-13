Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.

LAD stock opened at $128.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $165.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

