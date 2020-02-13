LINA Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, LINA has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LINA has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $198,289.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,669,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

