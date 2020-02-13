Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Down 44.1% in January

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.87. 340,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

