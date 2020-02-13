Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Down 35.4% in January

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after buying an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,803,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $142,950,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 920,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,751,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 868,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,236,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.50. 287,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,180. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.07 and a one year high of $137.23.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

