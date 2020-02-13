Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LMRK. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th.
NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,754. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $438.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.
