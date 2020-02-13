Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Imperial Capital raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $91.00. Imperial Capital currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Lamar Advertising traded as high as $95.87 and last traded at $95.65, with a volume of 127253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LAMR. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

