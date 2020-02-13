Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 980.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

