Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,391.47

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,391.47 and traded as low as $115.40. Kerry Group shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 37,001 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,505.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,391.51. The company has a market capitalization of $204.58 million and a P/E ratio of 37.07.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.