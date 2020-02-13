KBC Groep (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $74.70

KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.70 and traded as high as $76.95. KBC Groep shares last traded at $76.85, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73.

About KBC Groep (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

