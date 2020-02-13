Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kaleyra an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

KLR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,877. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaleyra stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 618,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000. Kaleyra makes up approximately 0.5% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Kaleyra at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

