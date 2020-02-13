Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will announce $2.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.23 million. Kadmon posted sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,095.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $2.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.54 million, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $38.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadmon.

Several analysts have commented on KDMN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura started coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.84.

In other Kadmon news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,470,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kadmon by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kadmon by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,467,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,225 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDMN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.65. 818,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.47. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

