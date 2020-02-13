Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

NYSE:KAI traded down $17.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,638. Kadant has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $359,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $538,678.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 96,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,937.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,972 shares of company stock valued at $6,630,559 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

