John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $887.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.81. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,109.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,260,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,756,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

