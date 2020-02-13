Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
About Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
