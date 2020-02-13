Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

