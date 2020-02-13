ITE Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Shares Down 7%

ITE Group plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) shares traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16, 797 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

ITE Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

