Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Update

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Ion Geophysical news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.96. Ion Geophysical has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 2,203.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

