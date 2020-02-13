Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Update

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
In other Ion Geophysical news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:IO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.96. Ion Geophysical has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $17.46.
Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 2,203.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ion Geophysical Company Profile
ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.
