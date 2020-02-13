Investors Purchase Large Volume of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Call Options (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,951 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,073% compared to the average daily volume of 64 call options.
In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,987,000 after buying an additional 866,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of WH traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,017. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.
