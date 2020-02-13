Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.82

Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $5.80. Intrusion shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 3,157 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of -0.13.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 615.76% and a net margin of 35.73%.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

