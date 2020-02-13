Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.50

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 47611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

