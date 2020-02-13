International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.International Flavors & Fragrances also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.45 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.39. 1,247,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,705.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570 and sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

