Insights Network Price Tops $0.0186 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $24,496.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

