Indigo Exploration (CVE:ISS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Indigo Exploration Inc. (CVE:ISS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $508,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.16.

About Indigo Exploration (CVE:ISS)

International Samuel Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Lucifer Property, Mickey Davis Property, Grizzly Porphyry Property, and Williams Property which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

