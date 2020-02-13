HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.5-193.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.07 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $13.15 on Thursday, reaching $197.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $137.30 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.42 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.18.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,473 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

