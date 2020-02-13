Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Receives $239.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.02. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $242.45. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

