Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.17

Media stories about Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hempco Food and Fiber earned a news impact score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HEMP remained flat at $C$0.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68. Hempco Food and Fiber has a 12-month low of C$0.63 and a 12-month high of C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Hempco Food and Fiber alerts:

About Hempco Food and Fiber

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.