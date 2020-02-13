Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,693 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Heico were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heico by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Heico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

Shares of Heico stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.67. Heico Corp has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.22.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.