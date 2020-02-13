Head-To-Head Survey: Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) & Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBSPF)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Supervielle and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 5 0 0 0 1.00 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Supervielle presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.33%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $860.71 million 0.32 -$107.49 million $0.77 3.90 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.60 $2.79 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 6.09% 18.00% 2.11% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 13.02% 4.37% 0.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Royal Bank of Scotland Group beats Grupo Supervielle on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

