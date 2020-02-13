Head to Head Review: Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obseva has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.1% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Obseva shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Evoke Pharma and Obseva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Obseva 0 1 3 0 2.75

Evoke Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 121.33%. Obseva has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 619.48%. Given Obseva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Obseva is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Obseva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma N/A N/A -$7.57 million ($0.46) -3.11 Obseva N/A N/A -$76.72 million ($1.91) -1.81

Evoke Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obseva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Obseva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma N/A -160.44% -119.58% Obseva N/A -99.31% -75.70%

Summary

Obseva beats Evoke Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.