HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.04% of HB Fuller worth $106,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,753. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research cut HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.