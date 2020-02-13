Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.80 (Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Haymaker Acquisition’s rating score has declined by 28.6% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Haymaker Acquisition an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSW. Nomura downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:OSW traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 550,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,204. The company has a market cap of $915.55 million and a P/E ratio of 34.98. Haymaker Acquisition has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

