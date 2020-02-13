Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Happiness Biotech Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,055. Happiness Biotech Group has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Happiness Biotech Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

