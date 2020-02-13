Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.43

Shares of Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.43 and traded as high as $48.00. Hansard Global shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 13,815 shares trading hands.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hansard Global in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 million and a PE ratio of 14.55.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

