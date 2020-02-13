H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of HEO traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.10. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that H2O Innovation will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

