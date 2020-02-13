Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.29

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and traded as high as $27.65. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 6,650 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $682.28 million and a PE ratio of 32.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.