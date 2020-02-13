GRUMA (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Trading Up 5%

GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) shares were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41, approximately 126 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised GRUMA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn and wheat flour tortillas; tortilla chips; flatbreads, including pita, naan, chapati, pizza bases, and piadina; hearts of palm; rice; wraps, corn and potato chips, and hearts of palm; and breakfast cereals and polenta.

