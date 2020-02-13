Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

In other news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $31,525.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 897,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 255,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500,944 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 109,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.21. 313,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.