Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GBDC. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

GBDC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 427,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

