Goldman Sachs Group Boosts SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target to GBX 630

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 715 ($9.41).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 674 ($8.87) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 663.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 665.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other SSP Group news, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total value of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.