Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, 183,076 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 302,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 454,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 314,591 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

