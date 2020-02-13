GoByte (GBX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,636.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. GoByte has a total market cap of $299,847.00 and $11,636.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000107 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,899,226 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.