Gobimin (CVE:GMN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Gobimin Inc. (CVE:GMN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.28. Gobimin shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $11.96 million and a P/E ratio of -46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

About Gobimin (CVE:GMN)

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Mining Business and Investment Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as provision of business and consultancy services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Gobimin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gobimin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.