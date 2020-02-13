Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

Separately, VTB Capital downgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:GZPFY traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gazprom Neft’ PAO has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gazprom Neft’ PAO will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

